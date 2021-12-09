My simple trick keeps our bathroom smelling fresh as a mother of three boys.

I’m a mom of three boys, and I have a simple trick for keeping our bathroom smelling nice.

A mother of young boys knows how difficult it is to keep the house – and especially the bathroom – clean.

That’s why she’s developed a few go-to tricks for keeping her home’s bathrooms smelling fresh and looking tidy, which she’s now shared with the rest of the world.

“These are the things I do at home when I need to make my bathroom smell like a walking urinal quickly,” the mother said in a TikTok video.

She first suggested washing all of the bathroom rugs and towels.

“Then I use a drop or two of my favorite essential oil on the inside carton of the toilet paper roll,” she explained.

“You can add a few drops of that same oil to a cotton round and place it at the bottom of your trash bin to keep it fresh.”

Finally, she advised people to clean the toilet and the floor around it with an antibacterial wipe, “since this is where the majority of the unwelcomed stink is residing,” she explained.

“Wipe around the base of the toilet as well,” she added, “because this often collects dribble that is missed when you clean your toilets regularly.”

She ended the video by saying that a full-bathroom clean is always best, but her tips work well when you don’t have a lot of time.

Several parents of boys commented on the video with similar anecdotes, with one woman even calling her son and husband “gross” for how they leave the bathroom.

