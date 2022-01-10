My simple trick will get you a FREE Dyson hairdryer at Ulta. I’m a savvy couponing expert.

My simple trick will get you a FREE Dyson hairdryer at Ulta.

A COUPONING expert revealed that you can get a free Dyson hairdryer by accumulating Reward points at Ulta.

Normally, a Dyson hairdryer costs (dollar)400.

People can “hack the Ulta Reward system and earn a free Dyson hairdryer,” according to a money-saving expert known only as Julia on social media.

Ulta members earn one point for every dollar they spend, she explained.

However, Ulta sends out emails almost every week informing customers that certain products earn more points, sometimes up to five times the normal amount.

If you take advantage of these offers, you can earn (dollar)5 in Rewards for every dollar you spend.

“During your birthday month, you always get double the number of points,” she explained in her video.

You might be able to use your Rewards to pay for the fancy Dyson if you collect enough points.

Previously, a former employee revealed the most common mistakes she saw customers make with the store’s Ultamate Rewards program, as well as how to avoid making the same mistakes.

Rocio Soria, a former employee, posted a video on her TikTok page, which has 1.2 million followers, in which she shared her advice.

Her best advice to Ultamate Rewards members is to stop spending points and let them accumulate over time.

“Before you know it, you’ll have (dollar)20 or (dollar)30 dollars off,” she claimed.

While some may argue that since you’re going to spend the points anyway, it shouldn’t matter when you do it, Rocio argues that those saved points can be used toward Ulta services.

“You can use your Ulta points for money off at the Benefit Brow Bar, skin bar, and salon,” she explained.

Ulta customers can get face and eyebrow waxing, eyebrow tinting, and false lash application at the Benefit Brow Bar, which is sponsored by the cosmetics brand Benefit.

Ulta stores also provide facials, makeup application and lessons, and hair cuts and styling, among other services.

Rocio also suggested downloading the Ulta app, which gives you three times the points when you fill out surveys and five times the points when you buy “prestige items.”

“Those points add up quickly,” she said.

