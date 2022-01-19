My simple trick will get you the best bargains at the store, and it’s all about where you look. I’m a grocery shopping pro–my simple trick will get you the best bargains at the store, and it’s all about where you look.

A WOMAN who describes herself as a “wannabe minimalist” and “pro grocery shopper” has revealed the grocery store secrets that no one wants you to know about.

She also gave her advice on how to find the best deals in the aisle.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @mims.i.am, said in a video posted to her page, “The shelves in grocery stores are highly analyzed.”

“Advertisers and brands pay top dollar for the middle eye-level section of each shelf.

“They pay a lot of money to have their products on these shelves,” she revealed.

So, how does one avoid the grocery store trap and find items that are more affordable?

“Look for low-cost items near the top or bottom of the shelves,” the TikToker said.

According to Vox, the grocery store secret first surfaced in the 1980s and has a significant impact on what products are placed on valuable shelf space.

According to the publication, a discounted price “to introduce a new ice cream could be as high as (dollar)30,000 to appear in just 350 stores,” making it more difficult for smaller brands to break into the market at all.

Furthermore, a number of fellow TikTokers backed up the tip with personal stories.

“Oh, I knew that,” one viewer said, “which is true of all retail stores.”

“For 11 years, I was the manager of a retail grocery store.”

Another added, “I work in the grocery store industry, 100 percent true.”

Liquor stores operate similarly, according to a third person with retail experience.

A fourth user wrote, “The high-profit products are at eye level [and]are easy to reach.”

“High-quality, low-cost [products]are always more difficult to obtain or locate.”

Maneet Kaur, a shopping and food preparation expert, revealed how she cut her grocery bills in half.

In addition, another savvy shopper shared how they stay on budget at all times.