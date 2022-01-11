My simple trick will get you the best discounts during the Semi-Annual Sale, as I’m a former Victoria’s Secret employee.

My simple trick will get you the best discounts during the Semi-Annual Sale, and I’m a former Victoria’s Secret employee.

VERY LITTLE is preferable to purchasing something you want from your favorite store at a significant discount.

A woman claiming to be a former Victoria’s Secret employee revealed how you can do it by shopping the brand’s Semi-Annual Sale for the best deals.

In a video posted to her TikTok page, Alexis Virrey stated, “When I worked [at Victoria’s Secret], all the employees would do this, and I would tell all my girlfriends to do this as well.”

“It’s usually 50% off on the first day [of the Semi-Annual Sale], then it drops to 75%, and then it drops to 90%,” she explained.

“So on the first day, buy everything you want, save your receipt, and make a price adjustment,” she said, adding that you have 14 days to do so.

“Depending on the store, you’ll usually get prices between 75 and 90 percent off on the 14th day,” Alexis said.

“You get everything you want,” she reiterated, “but at 75 to 90 percent off the sale price.”

Because Bath andamp; Body Works is owned by the same company as Victoria’s Secret, she noted that the trick works there as well.

Alexis did say, however, that because she no longer works at Victoria’s Secret, she isn’t sure if the information she provided is up to date.

She didn’t say when she first started working at the shop.

“If something you bought is cheaper within those 14 days, you can bring the receipt and get it for the cheaper price,” Alexis said in response to a commenter who was unsure about what a price adjustment is.

“All you have to do is bring your receipt, and they’ll give you a refund!”

Victoria’s Secret did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment on the matter.

Alexis isn’t the only former Victoria’s Secret model who has shared insider information with her fans.

Former employee Makenzie Marshall, for example, claimed that customers don’t need to strip down to try on a bra.

She recalled, “I used to work at Victoria’s Secret fitting rooms and would help people fit for their bras.”

“I just have to let you know a little secret: we can fit you for your bras while you’re still wearing your clothes.”

