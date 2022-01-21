My simple trick will prevent the oil from separating from your peanut butter if you’ve been storing it incorrectly.

My simple trick will keep the oil from separating from your peanut butter if you’ve been storing it incorrectly.

WE CAN ALL AGREE that peanut butter is universally adored – or, at the very least, by the majority of the population.

Everyone can claim to have tried it in a variety of ways, including baking with it, desserts with it, and even eating it straight from the container.

But did you know that you’ve been storing it incorrectly all along?

If you eat the real deal, you’ll notice that the oil and spread separate quite easily.

Even regular stuff, after a long (and reasonable) time, tends to get tiny pools of oil at the end.

And when that happens, you’ll probably spend a few minutes just mixing everything together before you eat it.

That’s a serious arm workout.

Well, you should have stored it upside down to avoid this!

If you store it upside down, the oil will distribute evenly throughout the spread and there will be no separation, according to PureWow.

But that’s not all: have you ever tried to measure peanut butter in a measuring spoon and had to pry it off to get an accurate reading?

Sydney Raz took to TikTok to reveal that he had finally figured out how to measure sticky ingredients with ease.

He simply sprayed the measuring spoon he was going to use with a non-stick spray.

Of course, this would create a smooth enough surface for whatever he needs to measure to slide off completely without him having to struggle to remove the last bits.

This would also keep any major disasters at bay.

He mainly used honey as an example in the video, but many people in the comments said it would work for peanut butter, margarine, and even syrup.

“No mess!” he exclaimed at the end of the video, as he watched the syrup effortlessly slide off the spoon.

Another commenter shared their useful hack.

“I recently saw you can also make a spoon imprint (size needed) into the dry ingredients and fill the imprint with the sticky ingredient,” they said.