My simple trick will transform your hair from wet to perfectly curly, and I’m a Dyson employee.

THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO CURL HAIR – wands, hair curlers, traditional irons, curling dryers – that it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

A Dyson employee, on the other hand, demonstrated how to achieve the perfect curl with just one tool.

A Dyson employee named Vito walked viewers through his step-by-step process for drying wet hair and curling it perfectly in a video posted to the TikTok account of a hair styling guru known as @jovialjackie.

Using a Dyson Airwrap with interchangeable parts was his trick.

“Imagine you’ve just gotten out of the shower and your hair is dripping wet.

He explained, “The freestyle dryer is the first attachment I’m going to use.”

“Its main goal is to get your hair from dripping wet to damp as quickly as possible, and if you want more views on your TikTok or Instagram, definitely do it this way – otherwise it makes no freakin’ difference,” Vito joked.

He then moved on to the brand’s smoothing brush after using the pre-styling dryer attachment on a piece of fake hair.

He explained the differences between two Dyson brushes, stating that the soft smoothing brush adds volume, while the thicker brush is best for “flattening and straightening your hair,” and has a similar effect to a traditional flat iron.

It’s best to use a smoothing brush before curling your hair, according to Vito, because it makes “your hair more manageable to section off and curl.”

It’s time to use the Airwrap curling barrel once the hair is 70% to 80% dry.

As he demonstrated the process, he explained, “We pull this section out and away from the rest of the hair [leaving]a good three inches at the end [hanging]freely.”

“Hold it, turn it on, wobble it, let the ends catch – believe me, physics works – and then let go once they’re caught.”

He moved the wand directly up the hair without physically twisting it, as many people would do with a traditional curling iron, once the hair was attached to the barrel at the end.

Vito joked that if people didn’t follow his instructions to the letter, he’d “pop out of [their]furniture and force [them]to return the Airwrap.”

Finally, once the hair is dry, he recommends pressing the cold shot button for 10 Mississippi seconds to cool the hair, then releasing the hair by turning the Airwrap off and pulling it straight down.

While the hair curling advice was helpful, the majority of viewers remarked on the expert’s sense of humour.

