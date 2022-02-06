‘My Sincere Wish,’ Queen Elizabeth II says of Duchess Camilla becoming Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles becomes King.

‘My Sincere Wish,’ Queen Elizabeth II expresses her desire for Duchess Camilla to become Queen Consort once her son Prince Charles becomes King.

That’s what she wants.

Queen Elizabeth II opened up about her hopes for the UK monarchy’s future as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne.

“I know you will give my son Charles and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King,” the sovereign, 95, wrote in a statement released on Saturday, February 5.

“And it is my sincere hope that, when that time comes, Camilla will be referred to as Queen Consort as she continues her own selfless service.”

Prince Charles, 73, married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, in 2005 after his 1996 divorce from Princess Diana, with whom he had two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The twosome’s bond grew even stronger after their wedding, and they were gracious in the face of the longtime monarch’s recent public statement.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this country, the Realms, and Commonwealth for seventy years,” Charles and Camilla wrote in a statement released on Sunday, February 6.

“With each passing year, the Queen’s dedication to the welfare of all her people inspires even more admiration.”

“We are acutely aware of the honor represented by my mother’s wish,” they added.

My darling wife has been my steadfast support throughout as we have worked together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities.”

When her partner, the Prince of Wales, takes over as regent, Buckingham Palace has never confirmed Camilla’s official title.

(During his wife Elizabeth’s reign, late Prince Philip was referred to as a prince consort.)

Camilla “should use” the titles of HRH The Princess Consort upon her spouse’s accession, according to the palace at the time of the couple’s engagement.

(After her marriage to Charles in July 1981, Camilla was dubbed the Duchess of Cornwall, whereas Diana was dubbed the Princess of Wales.)

Tom Parker-Bowles, Camilla’s son, previously told The Times in April 2021: “I honestly don’t know if Mum will be called queen.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Queen Elizabeth II Hopes Duchess Camilla Will Be Queen Consort Once Son Prince Charles Is King: ‘My Sincere Wish’