‘My sis is not a statistic’: High feeling on Liveline as female states poem for her dead sibling

Dorothy Duffy spoke concerning the passing of her sibling Rose on 4 April.
Source: RTÉ Radio 1/SoundCloud My sister is not a figure
Tomorrow, when the most up to date Deathometer of Covid is introduced
in sonorous tones,
Whilst all the bodies still install as well as crinkle in the direction of the middle of the contour
Loaded one atop and also together with the other
My sibling will be among those numbers, amongst the offhand lines
Among the platitudes and decreased eyes,
an older individual with underlying wellness conditions,
A pathetic method to lay remainder the bare bones of a life.
My sibling is not a statistic
Her underlying conditions were
Love
Compassion
Idea in the crucial goodness of the human race
Uproarious giggling
Forgiveness
Empathy
An author
A survivor
A comforter
A force of nature
As well as so far more
My sibling is not a figure
She passed away without the soft touch of an enjoyed one’s hand
Without the feathered kiss upon her forehead
Without the muted whispering of familiar family voices collected around her bed,
Without the gentle roar of laughter that comes with memories recalled
Evoked from a time that currently appears remote, when we were connected by the simpleness
of touch, of voice, of existence.
My sis is not a figure
She was a lady who spanned the 7 ages.
A mother
A grandmother
A wonderful grandmother
A sibling
A Friend
An auntie
A carer
A provider
My sister is not a fact
Therefore, she signs up with the placing thousands
They are not stats on the Deathometer of Covid
They are the wives, mommies, children, papas, sisters, brothers,
The layers of all our loved ones
If she could, believe me when I state, she would hold each of your enjoyed ones, croon
to and comfort them as well as state– you were loved.
Whilst we who have actually been left behind mourn deep, keening the loss, the injustice, latest thing.
Someday we will certainly smile and laugh once more, we will bear in mind with joy that, once, we shared a
life, we knew happiness and endured sadness.
You are my sibling … … as well as I love you.
Born in Belfast right into a Mayo family, Rose invested many of her life in London.