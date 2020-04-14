‘My sis is not a statistic’: High feeling on Liveline as female states poem for her dead sibling



Born in Belfast into a Mayo family members, Rose invested most of her life in London.

Source: RTÉ Radio 1/SoundCloud My sister is not a figure

Tomorrow, when the most up to date Deathometer of Covid is introduced

in sonorous tones,

Whilst all the bodies still install as well as crinkle in the direction of the middle of the contour

Loaded one atop and also together with the other

My sibling will be among those numbers, amongst the offhand lines

Among the platitudes and decreased eyes,

an older individual with underlying wellness conditions,

A pathetic method to lay remainder the bare bones of a life.

My sibling is not a statistic

Her underlying conditions were

Love

Compassion

Idea in the crucial goodness of the human race

Uproarious giggling

Forgiveness

Empathy

An author

A survivor

A comforter

A force of nature

As well as so far more

My sibling is not a figure

She passed away without the soft touch of an enjoyed one’s hand

Without the feathered kiss upon her forehead

Without the muted whispering of familiar family voices collected around her bed,

Without the gentle roar of laughter that comes with memories recalled

Evoked from a time that currently appears remote, when we were connected by the simpleness

of touch, of voice, of existence.

My sis is not a figure

She was a lady who spanned the 7 ages.

A mother

A grandmother

A wonderful grandmother

A sibling

A Friend

An auntie

A carer

A provider

My sister is not a fact

Therefore, she signs up with the placing thousands

They are not stats on the Deathometer of Covid

They are the wives, mommies, children, papas, sisters, brothers,

The layers of all our loved ones

If she could, believe me when I state, she would hold each of your enjoyed ones, croon

to and comfort them as well as state– you were loved.

Whilst we who have actually been left behind mourn deep, keening the loss, the injustice, latest thing.

Someday we will certainly smile and laugh once more, we will bear in mind with joy that, once, we shared a

life, we knew happiness and endured sadness.

You are my sibling … … as well as I love you.

Born in Belfast right into a Mayo family, Rose invested many of her life in London.