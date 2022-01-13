My sister and I planned matching tattoos, but they went horribly wrong, and the artist didn’t seem to mind.

My sister and I planned matching tattoos, but it all went horribly wrong, and the artist didn’t seem to mind.

MATCHING TATTOOS are a great way for siblings to bond and remind each other of how important their relationship is.

One woman, on the other hand, has gone viral on TikTok after she and her sister got matching tattoos that went horribly wrong.

The woman shared the video on her TikTok account, redaces93, where it has over 800,000 views.

The 28-year-old explained how she and her sister had designed matching tattoos and went to get them together.

She claimed that the experience had gone horribly wrong and that the outcome had left her feeling incredibly p****d.

She explained in the video that her sister’s tattoo turned out perfectly and demonstrated how the tattoo should look.

A moon, infinity symbol, and intricate line detail with a lotus flower at the end of the tattoo, which is placed on the back of the neck.

She then demonstrated how her tattoo turned out, pointing out that while it adhered to the design, there were some inconsistencies with the overall design.

The artist blamed it on ‘tattoo blowout,’ which occurs when the tattoo artist presses the ink too hard into the skin, but the woman claimed he was to blame for his lack of skills.

The woman claimed she received a refund for the tattoo, which appeared to be freehand rather than following a template.

She expressed her outrage, but said the artist seemed unconcerned, and asked users if there was any way she could fix the tattoo without having it laser removed.

Later in the video, she did a side-by-side comparison of what the tattoo should have looked like and what she got.

She claimed that some of the shapes were crooked and that the line detail varied in thickness. She also claimed that she had previously received a tattoo from the same artist that had turned out beautifully and couldn’t understand why this one had failed so miserably.

She also stated that he did use a stencil of her drawing, but that after he was finished, it appeared that he had ignored the stencil lines entirely.

“I’m so confused, They look similar if not the same to me? Am I missing something or?” one user wrote.

Another said, “I can’t see what’s wrong, please help me see it.”

“People in the comments “they look the same, am i blind?” yes. yes you are,” said one user.

“Oh, I see,” said another user.

Because the artist appears inexperienced, the design is shaky…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.