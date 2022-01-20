My sister’s wedding is a week after mine, which is completely out of order, and I’ve now barred her from my big day.

My sister’s wedding is one week after mine, which is completely out of order, and I’ve now barred her from attending my big day.

A BRIDE-TO-BE got into a big fight with her sister after she announced she was getting married a week after her big day.

Mumsnet, a popular discussion forum, was where the distraught woman shared her story.

She claimed that after five years with her partner, she had her wedding date set for 18 months.

”After a year of dating, my sister got engaged at Christmas and immediately booked her wedding in New York, one week after mine.

”What hurts is that she didn’t pull me aside and explain why they did this; instead, they announced their plans over Christmas dinner and added that she wouldn’t have bridesmaids because she’s a friend of mine.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

She added, ”Was one of mine.’

Initially, she claimed she was unconcerned about her sister’s ”stealing my thunder,” but the couple was more concerned about how they would pay for it.

”We said we’d find a way to come, but it would mean delaying our honeymoon,” says the couple.

Finally, it was decided that the mother would cover the travel expenses, which would be reimbursed at a later date.

The tension was only increased when the bride-to-be received the flight information and realized she would only be there for two days.

”I called her to let her know we’d need more time and that, as a newlywed couple, we’d turn it into a mini moon vacation.”

”As soon as she heard the word holiday, she became irritated and explained that it wasn’t a holiday, but rather her wedding, and she accused us of only going because it was free!

She wrote, ”I can’t believe how calm I was about the situation until she became arsey with me!”

”This week, my mother is going wedding gown shopping with her, which should be me!”

Despite her initial rage, she tried calling her sister to explain why this wouldn’t work: ”why I said holiday,” she explained, ”ie we’d just gotten married, we have three kids to figure out logistics for, we’d be exhausted running around, and so on.”

After being ignored, the two exchanged a brief text message in which the sister didn’t appear to acknowledge she’d done anything wrong.

This prompted the woman to take drastic measures: ”I’ve since instructed her to cancel the flights, so we can still have a warm honeymoon!”

”She was also not invited to our wedding,” says the narrator.

”I think that’s absolutely crazy behavior from her!” one reader wrote.

”I’d find it strange if a friend’s wedding was scheduled a week after mine.”

”Forget about a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.