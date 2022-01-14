‘My Solace Comes From Seeing My Kids,’ Kanye West Explains Why He Bought a House Next to Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian.

‘My Solace Comes From Seeing My Kids,’ Kanye West Explains Why He Bought a House Next to His Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian.

Family love.

Kanye West would do anything for his children, including buying a house next door to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in order to keep them closer.

The 44-year-old rapper told Jason Lee in a teaser for the Monday, January 17, episode of Hollywood Unlocked, “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule.”

“It’s for that reason that I got the house in the first place.”

In the video, released on Friday, January 14, the Yeezy designer claims that the media “flipped [it]into [saying]there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids.”

West bought a house across the street from his and the Skims founder’s family home in December 2021, after splitting from 41-year-old Kardashian 10 months prior after six years of marriage.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 are the children of the divorced couple.

During his Hollywood Unlocked interview, the “Jesus Walks” rapper revealed that he knows what it’s like to be separated from one of his parents.

“My dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to me when my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago,” West explained, noting that his father chose to stay in Atlanta for his career.

“Nothing in my career, whether it’s rap [or design], is going to keep me from my kids.”

The “Off the Grid” singer went on to say that he wants “everyone to know” how much his four children mean to him.

He concluded, “Don’t play with me and don’t play with my kids.”

“No security is going to get in the way of me and my kids.”

Last month, West made headlines when he bought a home for (dollar)4.5 million in the same neighborhood as Kardashian and his children.

According to Us Weekly at the time, the Grammy winner paid (dollar)421,000 more than the asking price to be on the same street as his loved ones in Hidden Hills, California.

The KKW Beauty founder had paid West (dollar)23 million for his share of the Hidden Hills home they bought together in 2014 while divorcing two months prior.

An insider exclusively revealed, “[Kim] wants Kanye to be a big part of the kids’ lives.”

