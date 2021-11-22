My son is a bully, and he’s been picking on a heavier boy, making me feel like a failure. When I was younger, kids would tease me about my weight.

My son is a bully, and he’s been picking on a heavier boy, which makes me feel like a failure. When I was younger, kids would tease me about my weight.

As we’re sure all mothers will agree, one of the most important aspects of parenting is instinctively taking your child’s side in any conflict.

So it came as a shock to this mother when her seven-year-old son claimed he’d been scolded by a parent at his school.

The woman described how her son “accidentally” knocked off his classmate’s glasses on the school bus in a viral TikTok video.

And, of course, she didn’t think to ask if he was telling the truth.

“I believed every word that came out of his mouth,” the mother said.

“I was enraged that a parent thought it was okay to threaten my seven-year-old child.”

Before confronting the child’s father, the mother thought she’d ask the bus driver if he had seen what had happened, but he had a completely different story to tell.

“I don’t think my heart has ever been so broken,” she continued.

“He told me that this child is big and can’t get off the bus quickly.”

“He then proceeded to tell me how my child was shoving this boy down the aisle because he wasn’t ‘quick enough.'”

“I’m going as fast as I can,” the boy told the woman’s son, as if that weren’t heartbreaking enough.

“My child ripped his glasses off his face and tossed them to the back of the bus,” she continued.

To say the least, the mother was devastated to learn the truth about the incident and took her son to the boy’s house to apologize.

At this point, the mother discovered that her son had not been threatened at all; instead, the boy’s father had calmly inquired as to why he had thrown his glasses.

Furthermore, the parents decided that the best way to deal with the situation was to organize an after-school play date for the boys.

“I was bullied in school because of my weight,” she said. “I don’t condone or tolerate this behavior.”

Despite the parents’ resolve, the incident has left the mother questioning herself.

She admitted, “I don’t know where to go from here.”

“Clearly, I’m making a mistake.”

Other parents, on the other hand, praised the mother for her cool and collected demeanor in the face of a difficult situation.

“Talk to him about your experiences, talk to him about how he made that boy feel,” one responded.

We need to figure out how to teach empathy to our children.”

“If every parent reacted like this when they discovered their child was a bully instead of defending their child’s behavior, we would have less…,” another added.

