My son was given permission to curse at a pensioner, which she found repulsive, but I believe he was correct.

A DAD has admitted that he let his son curse at an elderly woman, but defended his actions.

The father took to Reddit to recount an incident that took place during a recent shopping trip with his three children, ages 5, 8, and 12.

The father explained that his middle child has autism and that he had brought an iPad with him to keep him entertained because he “has trouble in grocery stores.”

Everything is fine until the family starts to pay for their groceries in line.

On Reddit, the father writes, “This old lady behind us is upset over something.”

“The lady goes on to talk about today’s kids and technology.”

She’s trying to pique 8’s interest in something.

There will be a 12-move interval between them because I don’t want to startle him.

“I was told by an elderly woman that my children were rude and ignored her.

“I pull my 8-year-old aside when she taps on him.”

He removes his headphones and raises his eyes from his iPad to see what’s wrong.

“I’m trying to get his headphones back on, but the old lady says they’re only for at home, and that I need to teach my kids how to socialize in public.”

“She chastises 8 and tells him he’s old enough to know better.”

“In the middle of the store, loudly and in front of everyone.”

The father describes how his autistic son immediately starts crying, describing it as the “first sign of a meltdown.”

“12 then turns to the elderly lady and says, ‘You stupid b****, he’s autistic,'” he continues.

“Normally, I would reprimand 12 because I have more important things to do.”

The elderly lady asks to speak with security and starts making a fuss about my children screaming that she was called a b****.”

After leaving a full cart of food behind, the father claims he decided to call it a day before being stopped by security and explaining what had happened to the guards.

He asked Reddit users if he was an a**hole for allowing his son to ‘cuss’ at the elderly woman, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

One person commented, “Getting scolded by a 12-year-old was the least she deserved.”

“Wow, your 12-year-old brother is a superstar brother,” one person agreed, while another wrote, “The lady had no right to start drama over something that had nothing to do with her at all.”