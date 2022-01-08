My son was born at 37 weeks and weighed 11 pounds… he had to wear 3-month-old baby grows because he was so big.

When her baby was born at 37 weeks, he weighed a whopping 11 pounds, according to his mother.

Krystal Nicole Olson shared a video of her adorable son and admitted that he was so big that she had to buy baby grows for three-month-olds.

“My son was born at 11lbs, ok 11lbs, that’s a big baby,” she said on her @notkrystalnicoleolson TikTok account.

“At 37 weeks, he weighed 11 pounds.”

She then displayed a photograph of her newborn son on his way home from the hospital.

“That’s him in the hospital in a three-month onesie,” she said, adding another photo of him.

“That’s me getting induced at 37 weeks,” Krystal captioned a photo of herself when she was pregnant with her son.

“Pregnancy usually lasts between 37 and 42 weeks from the first day of your last period,” according to the NHS website.

A baby born in the United Kingdom weighs on average 7lb 8oz for boys and 7lb 4oz for girls.

A newborn who weighs more than 8.8 pounds is considered to be larger than average, and this condition is known as macrosomia.

Krystal’s story astounded many people, with one commenting, “He left the hospital and went straight to college.”

“Please tell me you started a rent agreement right away?” said another.

