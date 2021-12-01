My son was potty trained from birth, and by four weeks, he had stopped pooping at night.

POTTY training a child can be a stressful process for all parties involved.

However, one mother claims that she was able to potty train her son from birth.

MixedAndNerdy, a TikTok user, claims it’s all about “elimination communication.”

The Australian mother explained in a video that she and her husband have been using the potty with their son since he was a baby.

“You can’t potty train from birth… they’re too young,” a video quote began, prompting the mother to respond, “Nope you’re wrong.”

“The technique is known as ‘elimination communication.'”

We’ve done it with our son since the beginning.”

As the video progressed, images of the little boy as a tiny baby were shown being held over the potty by his mother, who went on to say, “He stopped pooping at night at four weeks.”

“At five weeks, he could grunt and tell us he needed to go potty.”

At 13 months, he walks himself to the potty.

All day in undies and completely dry.

“At 20 months, I started staying dry all night.”

Her video has been viewed over 1.3 million times, with fellow mothers, unsurprisingly, questioning her method in the comments section.

“This is fantastic, but it took me only two weeks to completely potty train my daughter without any accidents.”

One person commented, “20 months is such a long commitment.”

Someone else agreed, “It only takes a week or two to potty train a child when they’re actually ready; this is unnecessary hassle.”

MixedAndNerdy then returned to her TikTok page to respond to the comments, many of which were similar in that they suggested that potty training should take longer than 20 months.

“We didn’t set out to potty train him by 20 months,” she explained.

“For those 20 months, our goal was to give our son the opportunity to use the potty.”

She went on to explain why she chose to try elimination communication, stating that the “first and foremost reason is money.”

“Disposable diapers are ridiculously expensive – that’s a lot of money to invest every month,” she explained.

“And it was a commitment that we might not have been able to keep up with all of the time.”

“So that’s one of the reasons we did it – we saved so much money on diapers that we would have had to buy if we hadn’t used the potty instead.”

Furthermore, elimination communication is “superb for the environment.”

“Disposable diapers aren’t great at breaking down, so this was another way to help the environment out,” she explained before mentioning cleanliness…

