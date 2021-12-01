My son was potty trained from birth, and by four weeks, he was no longer pooping in the night.

My son was potty trained from birth, and by four weeks, he had stopped pooping at night.

POTTY training a child can be a difficult process for all parties involved.

However, one mother claims that it is possible to potty train a child from birth, as she did with her son.

It all comes down to “elimination communication,” according to TikTok user MixedAndNerdy.

The Australian mother explained the method in a video, saying that she and her husband have allowed their son to use the potty since he was a baby.

“You can’t potty train from birth… they’re too young,” a video quote began, prompting the mother to respond, “Nope you’re wrong.”

“The technique is known as ‘elimination communication.'”

We’ve been doing it with our son since the beginning.”

“He stopped pooping at night at four weeks,” his mother continued as the video progressed, showing pictures of the little boy as a tiny baby being held over the potty by his mother.

“At five weeks, he could grunt to let us know he needed to go to the bathroom.”

At 13 months, he walks himself to the bathroom.

All day in undies and dry.

“At the age of 20 months, I started staying dry all night.”

Her video has been viewed over 1.3 million times, with fellow mothers, unsurprisingly, questioning her method in the comments section.

“This is fantastic, but it took me only two weeks to completely potty train my daughter without any accidents.”

One person wrote, “20 months is such a long commitment.”

“It only takes a week or two to potty train a child when they’re ready,” someone else agreed.

MixedAndNerdy then went back to her TikTok page to respond to the comments, many of which were similar in that they suggested that potty training should take longer than 20 months.

“We didn’t set out to potty train him by 20 months,” she explained.

“For those 20 months, our goal was to allow our son to use the potty.”

She went on to explain why she decided to try elimination communication, stating that the “first and foremost reason is money.”

“Disposable diapers are ridiculously expensive – that’s a lot of money to invest every month,” she explained.

“And it was a commitment for us that we weren’t always able to keep up with.”

“One of the reasons we did it was to save money on diapers that we would have used but didn’t have to because we used the potty instead.”

Furthermore, elimination communication is “excellent for the environment.”

“Disposable diapers aren’t great at breaking down, so this was another way to help the environment out,” she explained before mentioning cleanliness…

