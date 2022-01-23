My sons always chastise me for my revealing outfits; on vacation, they were mortified by my short shorts, says Frankie Bridge.

Frankie Bridge says, “My sons always chastise me for my revealing clothes; they were mortified by my short shorts on vacation.”

FRANKIE Bridge is a girl who likes to be with other girls.

She loves being around other women and knows better than most how unhelpful it is for women to pit themselves against one another, having been in The Saturdays since she was 18 years old.

There have been rumors that Frankie’s Loose Women colleagues Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha, as well as some of the other panelists, have had a major falling out recently.

Nadia and others are reportedly refusing to appear on the show at the same time as Coleen, despite the 56-year-old singer’s denial.

While Frankie isn’t involved in the squabble, she admits that the bitchiness that has surrounded the ITV daytime show has worried her since she joined the panel last February, and she explains how frustrating it is that it detracts from the show’s successes.

“My friends inquired about [the rumored squabbles],” she explains.

“I honestly don’t see or experience it.”

I was nervous when I first went on the show because I’d read about all the feuds.

I think it’s unfortunate that something like [Sky comedy show] A League Of Their Own, which features a group of men, doesn’t happen.

It’s just that it’s not mentioned.

“And it’s the same thing coming from a girl band.”

Everyone wants women to fight, and it’s a shame that it undoes everything Loose Women accomplishes.

While we laugh and talk about frivolous topics, we also discuss serious issues.

“I get along with everybody.”

There isn’t a single person to whom I would say, ‘Don’t put me on with them.’ Even during a heated debate on the show, everyone is fine during the break.

So I’m not sure if it’s true or not, but I’ve never had that experience with Coleen, with whom I get along swimmingly.”

Frankie is sitting in front of a Christmas tree, still up after Covid ruined her holiday plans, when she calls over Zoom in mid-January from her home.

“It’s bad luck [to leave the tree up after January 6], but I’m having my family Christmas Day on Saturday [January 15], and I wasn’t allowed to take it down until then.”

The children are ecstatic to repeat the experience.

“They’re asking if we’ll get any more gifts,” she says.

“I was supposed to spend Christmas with my entire family, including my sister Victoria and her twins [Sonny and Rafferty, 15 months], but they all got Covid, so it’s a fake Christmas for us.”

We’ll have Mum’s best mince pies, and I still have crackers, so there’ll be hats and jokes.”

She’s already received a wonderful Christmas present from…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.