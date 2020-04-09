My stardom is late, and this is new for drama and cinema

Syed Rajab is a heavy-duty artist who has proven in every work that he is a rare actor who is fluent in fluctuating roles, embodying it in a simple and deep way, which achieved him great success in all his works, and he became a registered mark of mastery and distinction.

In his interview with “Al Arabiya.net”, Sayed Ragab talked about his recent participation in the Luxor Festival and his new movie “Habib”, and his participation with the star Mona Zaki in the series “Intersection Roads”, and also revealed his new movie with the two stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz.

* You have been honored at the Luxor Festival of African Cinema .. so what does this honor mean to you?

** I was very pleased with my participation in the Luxor and Honoring Festival, and it was the first time that I attended the festival’s activities, and Luxor as a middle country reminds me of my grandparents and my relatives because I was originally from a town called “Girga” between Sohag and Qena, so the south is close to me, and Luxor is a beautiful city that makes us happy and that we are In the heart of ancient Egypt.

* You succeeded and starred not long ago, even though you are a veteran artist and have been practicing art for many years. How did you achieve this success and what is the reason for its delay?

** Success is a division and a share, and I worked very hard to achieve the success that I wish, and the idea of ​​spreading and knowing people about me and the success achieved in recent years is a share, and my life has many stages, not all of them are successful, but I was satisfied with what God wrote and I practice my enjoyment of art, but I consider myself tireless I was very determined to succeed and set a goal before my eyes until I achieved it.

Indeed, it was achieved late, and before that I was also a theatrical and happy actor, but in the end no one hates to be more successful and stardom, and everyone should follow perseverance and perseverance until he gets what he wishes, no matter how late.

* The series “Abu Al Arousa” is one of the works that made a change in your artistic career and made you part of every Egyptian home. Tell us about this experience?

** This work is one of the most beautiful and closest to my heart, and I cherish it very much and the role of “Abu Al Arousa” who loved the roles that I embodied.

The success of the series was great and achieved a boom that we were not all imagining, although we had hoped for it, and it is beautiful that the series has become a family series that addresses the Egyptian and Arab family, and it has become part of every home and this is a very great thing and a real victory in my view.

* What are the elements that attract you to participate in a work of art and what roles do you wish to present?

** I am interested in any work that the director be good and the role is good and the product is good, and in this case I have no worries confident that the work will be good because the basic elements are available in the project that we will present, and I love embodying all the roles, whether historical, popular, humanitarian, social, Whatever the important role is to be real and humane and has diversity and sincerity, and real I dream of embodying all the roles, but I hope to provide a well-written comic role with the availability of the elements of production and directing and a good scenario.

* Tell us about the movie “Habib”, which is your latest artwork?

** The movie “Habib”, written and directed by Shadi Fouad, participated in the official competition for short films, “Carthage Film Days”, and participated in the last Luxor Festival.

The movie revolves around the character of “Habib”, a barber in his late sixties who works with his own barber salon, breaking his normal day routine by trying to implement a strange request from his wife, and during his journey, it becomes clear that many of the psychological struggles that “Habib” is engaged in, and the film is participating in the championship Salwa Muhammad Ali and Ali Subhi.

It influenced that the director of the movie “Habib” graduated from the Film Institute and made a short film before, and although any actor might be afraid of going through an experience like this, but I was very excited when I read the scenario and found it well and the idea is new and tight, as I found the director “Fahim Kwis” He has a very respectful view, and he helped each other until the film came out well and people liked it.

* Participated with the star Mona Zaki and the director Tamer Mohsen in the series “Intersection Roads”, what are the details?

** The series is a return of the star Mona Zaki, and co-starring Mohamed Mamdouh “Tyson” and Mohamed Farraj, and the body of a mysterious man called “Badr”, an important and influential figure whose details will not be clear except through the events, and I hope that the series will win the admiration of everyone, and I am happy with the work With the entire team, especially Mona Zaki, working with her is different, and the distinguished director, Tamer Mohsen.

What about your new movie with Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz?

I participate with Karim and Ezz in the movie “Kira Waljn” about the novel “1919”. We have filmed a large number of scenes, which is about a story and narration by Ahmed Murad and directed by Marwan Hamid, and a very large group of stars, including Hind Sabri and Ruby, and the names of Abualazeed, will participate in it. Al-Helbawi, who was one of the opponents of English colonialism in 1919.