My stepfather was not invited to my wedding so that my brothers could attend, but he is still responsible for the costs.

My stepfather was not invited to my wedding so that my brothers could attend – but he is still paying for it.

A BRIDE-TO-BE has found herself in an awkward situation just weeks before her wedding because her two brothers have refused to attend if their stepfather is present.

When their parents divorced, the woman, 25, and her brothers, 30, had a difficult time, and when their mother remarried, the brothers didn’t want anything to do with her new husband.

The bride-to-be, on the other hand, lived with her mother and husband for a period of time and developed a positive relationship with them.

The bride-to-be shared her story on Reddit’s AITA forum.

“My stepfather did everything he could to help me with school and everything; he even offered to fund my wedding, which is in five weeks, and I’m very grateful for that, even though it was his decision,” she said.

“I sent Dean and Kevin invitations, but they said they might not come once they learned that our stepfather was going to be there.”

“They thought for a while and then gave me an ultimatum, saying they wouldn’t come if our stepfather was coming.”

“I literally freaked out because I desperately want my brothers to attend my wedding, and I tried to talk to them about it, but they were adamant.”

The bride-to-be talked it over with her fiance and decided she had no choice but to “politely uninvite” her stepfather.

As a result, she chose to send him an email with the news.

“Later, I got a call from my mother yelling at me, calling me hurtful names, and accusing me of being an ungrateful b**** for excluding her husband from the wedding after everything he’s done for me,” she continued.

“I told her that my brothers had threatened not to come, which compelled me to make this difficult decision because if it were for me, I would have everyone there.”

“She chastised me for putting my hateful and cold-hearted brothers ahead of my stepfather and showing him that I’m not deserving of his grace, which was extremely painful to hear.”

The woman then began to wonder if she had made the wrong decision in siding with her brothers and refusing to invite her stepfather.

A total of 2.5k Reddit users expressed their feelings about the situation in the comments, and it’s safe to say that they thought the woman was wrong for not inviting the stepfather.

“Your stepfather obviously cares about you because he is PAYING for your wedding,” one person said.

He is not the issue here.

Your brothers are acting like children, and they’re the…

