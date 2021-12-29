My three holy grail products are “worth every penny,” according to Ulta, where I used to work.

My three holy grail products are “worth every penny,” as I used to say at Ulta.

A former Ulta employee has some suggestions for sprucing up your makeup collection.

She revealed her top three beauty store purchases that she thinks are well worth the money.

“As a former Ulta artist, these are the products worth every penny,” said Rocio Soria in a video posted to her wildly popular TikTok page.

First, she suggested the (dollar)43 Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation.

She described the foundation as “the mother of full coverage.”

“It’s light and airy, and it blends in beautifully.”

The Exuviance Advanced Series Performance Peel AP25, priced at (dollar)79, was next on Rocio’s list.

This product, according to Ulta, contains a blend of beneficial acids that exfoliate skin and reveal a smoother, more youthful appearance.

“This is your guy if you’re serious about smoothing out wrinkles,” Rocio said, adding that it will “certainly brighten your complexion the best.”

Finally, she suggests Ulta’s Lancôme Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Lightweight Pressed Powder Foundation, which costs (dollar)45.

“The Lancôme Dual Finish isn’t your grandmother’s powder,” Rocio exclaimed.

“Because it’s so good, I’d put people on waiting lists for it.”

Several of Rocio’s viewers agreed that the powder is effective, with one woman claiming to have been using it for decades.

Roccio has made a name for herself on TikTok by posting beauty tutorials, tips, and tricks.

She previously shared her insider tips for getting the most out of Ulta’s Ultamate Rewards program.

A TikToking dermatologist revealed how he thinks people should apply skin care products and what ingredients they should use for those looking for more.

