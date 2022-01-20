My thumb is numb because they’re so tight, and I asked for cute French Tips at the nail salon… what she did looks horrible.

My thumb is numb because they’re so tight, and I asked for cute French Tips at the nail salon… what she did looks horrific.

AN EXTREME NAIL SALON FAILURE left a woman in tears after she developed a numb thumb.

Kaila, an Australian beauty fanatic, posted embarrassing pictures of her manicure on TikTok.

She had gone to a local nail salon to get a new set of simple French tips painted white, according to the Newcastle-based fashion fan.

”The lady said she could do it in no time,” Kaila asserted.

However, she explained that not only was the shape incorrect, but the salon artist had also painted the entire nail surface rather than just the tip.

”It’s just not what I was looking for,” she explained.

”Not to mention my thumbs going numb and almost all of my fingers bleeding,” Kaila added, exacerbating the situation.

”I didn’t think it was that difficult to ask for,” says the author.

The new set was described as ”certainly something,” while another thought it didn’t look half bad.

”Girl the same thing happened to me I’m dying,” one user commented.

