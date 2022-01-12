My Tinder date stunned me with a crude message, so I decided to send a screenshot to his mother, who promptly responded.

My Tinder date stunned me with a particularly offensive message, so I decided to send a screenshot to his mother, who promptly responded.

AFTER receiving an extremely rude message from a Tinder match, a woman has decided to take matters into her own hands.

The 30-year-old man texted her a ”Hi,” according to Yazmin, who shared the video on TikTok, but what happened next left her speechless.

The message read, ”Bit larger than I would normally go for.’

The man then had the audacity to ask, ”But fancy meeting for a drink?’

Yazmin was so taken aback by what she had just received that she decided to take drastic measures. After some digging, the woman was able to locate her Tinder match’s mother on Facebook, where she sent a screenshot of their brief interaction.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Yazmin wrote, ”Just thought I’d share the thoughtless message your son sent to me…’

”In 2022, there will be no need or space for that attitude.”

”This way, he won’t find anyone,” she added.

It wasn’t long before his mother contacted her, claiming his profile had been hacked.

”After speaking with my son, he appears to have no information about you on his phone and would never send such a message to anyone!!!

”Too well brought up to do that,” his shocked mother added.

She was also perplexed as to why Yazmin had not resolved the issue with him via Tinder.

”I hope you trust that he wouldn’t do this!” the mother pleaded.

The video’s viewers were as speechless as Yazmin, with one commenting, ”Red flag mummies boy.”

”Verified but hacked,” someone else pointed out, implying that something wasn’t quite right.

“My sweet boy.. did you send this message to this girl?” I can hear it now.

“No mumzie!” exclaims the narrator.

“oh I knew it couldn’t have been you!” one user joked.

”He tried negging and then panicked when his mother found out,” one comment read.

”The mother, not her angel,” someone reasoned.

Meanwhile, a woman reveals her Tinder match’s secret life through an innocent gym selfie – can YOU figure out what gave it away?

Furthermore, this woman has told the horror story of her Tinder date, who became overly enthusiastic about her attempt at a British accent.

Also, don’t forget to take our ‘Divorce Day’ quiz to see if your marriage is on the rocks, as an expert reveals 8 warning signs.