My toddler enjoys drawing with Sharpie on our walls, and I only have to use one product to completely remove any trace of it.

My toddler enjoys drawing with Sharpie on our walls, and I only need one product to completely remove any trace of it.

If you have a toddler, you know how much they love permanent markers.

And, unfortunately, the crisp white walls of your home are where they usually look to create their masterpieces.

Autumn, who goes by the TikTok handle @honestlyautumn, revealed how to easily erase these seemingly permanent scribbles from your walls.

Her adorable red-haired daughter began scribbling with a sharpie on an otherwise clean wall in the video.

Autumn began by saying, “Things I wish I had known as a first-time mom.”

She then grabbed a bottle of sunscreen and sprayed the stain before wiping it away with a rag.

The black marker began to drip down the wall almost instantly, but was quickly erased by her rag.

The internet was astounded:

“Bro WHAT?! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

“Thank you!! My son is two and a half years old and is starting to color.

“If he gets it on the walls, this will help a lot,” said another.

Parents can easily find useful tips like this on TikTok.

Another mom, Crystal, shared a hack for feeding fussy kids on her holistic parenting TikTok account, @holistichomejourney.

“Do you have kids who don’t like to eat meals but will snack all day? Me too,” she began.

“Get some bento boxes and stuff them with way more food than you think your child will eat in one sitting.”

“I like sweet food, salty food, healthy food, snack food, and everything in between.”

These bento boxes have the added benefit of being easy to transport— their small size allows you to store them in a cooler on the go or in the fridge at home.

“Every time your child gets hungry, they get their bento box,” she explained.

“They put it back in the cooler or the fridge when they’re done eating.”

She then showed her half-eaten bento boxes to her own children and explained what meals and snacks they had by lunchtime.

“So far today, my kids have eaten breakfast, a snack at the gym, a snack in the car on the way to the grocery store, a snack in the grocery store, and now they are eating the rest of it for lunch,” she noted.

“That means I didn’t have to think about or prepare a snack four times today,” she explained.