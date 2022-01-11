My toddler now gets ready in the morning because I built a mini bathroom station for him.

My toddler now gets ready in the morning thanks to a mini bathroom station I built for him.

GETTING your children to brush their teeth before bed can be difficult, but one mother has devised a novel solution.

Jacqui, a smart mother, demonstrated how she created a mini bathroom station for her toddler so he can get ready in the mornings.

She showed how she had added a mirror and toothbrush holder to the wall near the ground so it would be at his head height on her @jacquinixonjacqui account.

She also included a small hair brush, so he could brush his hair in the mornings.

“Wanted to make a little station for my toddler to get ready independently,” she explained.

“It was incredibly simple to complete during nap time.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him put it to good use!”

With the little station, he won’t need adult assistance in the mornings to reach any of his belongings.

Her clever idea has received 20,000 likes on Facebook.

“THAT is so cute,” one commenter said.

“I’m doing this,” said another.

“On to the next project!”

Previously, a mother claimed she had chosen the ideal baby name, but trolls claimed her son would be bullied for the rest of his life.

And I’m a mother of FIVE children under the age of five, and people always want to know about my bedtime routine…(get ready to be exhausted).

Meanwhile, a mother of three claims that her three children share the same birthday.