My top five lazy cleaning hacks will make your house spotless with almost no effort, according to me, a professional organizer.

My top five lazy cleaning hacks will make your house spotless with almost no effort, and I’m a professional organizer.

IT’S NEVER BEEN EASIER TO CLEAN YOUR HOUSE.

Caroline, a professional organizer, has shared her top five no-effort cleaning tips.

These no-stress hacks will make your home look cleaner than ever for busy workers or lazy bedheads.

Caroline’s first suggestion couldn’t be simpler or, even better, cozier.

To easily collect dust while going about your day, the organizer suggests wearing fuzzy socks around the house.

The more dust you collect each day with your socks, the less time you’ll have to spend deep-cleaning your floors at the end of the week.

Then, before going to bed, she suggests sprinkling baking soda in your toilet bowl.

Scrub the baking soda around the bowl with your toilet brush first thing in the morning before flushing.

Baking soda cuts through grime and removes odors from the bowl, leaving you with a spotless bathroom.

Keeping your cleaning supplies in your bathroom will save you time searching for them.

You’ll be able to use your sprays, wipes, and magic erasers on spills and stains in seconds if you keep them in bathroom cabinets or closets.

This tip will help you clean faster than ever before.

Caroline keeps all-purpose cleaners and rags under her bathroom sink so they’re always within reach.

Caroline also recommended using a cleaning product to pre-treat your surfaces.

Allow the product to sit for a few minutes on surfaces such as countertops, shower doors, or mirrors.

The more germs you kill the longer you leave the product on the counter.

After allowing the product to sit for a few minutes, cleaning the surfaces will be much easier, saving you both time and energy.

The organizer predicted, “You’ll use a lot less elbow grease.”

Caroline recommends owning fewer items to achieve a tidy appearance because you will spend less time cleaning and dusting them.

If the tabletops are strewn with books, cups, and other clutter, the room will appear cluttered.

Choose two or three pieces to keep on display and get rid of or store the rest.