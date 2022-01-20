My trash cans were constantly being moved by my neighbor, so I greased the handles – her reaction was priceless.

My garbage cans were constantly being moved by my neighbor, so I greased the handles – her reaction was priceless.

A squabble between neighbors over their trash bins being moved was escalated when one of them greased the handles.

Payton Ramsay has been posting TikTok videos about her next-door neighbor Linda and her obsession with the location of her trash cans.

Payton caught Linda on camera moving her bins back – to be closer to her neighbor’s – after a city worker came to the house and moved and separated the bins in preparation for garbage collection.

Tired of the squabble, she decided to seek retribution by smearing grease on the handles of her own bins, making it more difficult for Linda to move the bins after the trash had been collected.

Linda was seen on the doorbell camera trying to reposition the bins before realizing there was grease on the handles.

She walked huffily back into her house after attempting to wipe the grease off the bins themselves.

While Payton seemed pleased with Linda’s reaction, captioning the video “Neighbor from Hell reaction to grease on the trash cans!” others chastised her for being “petty” about the situation.

“At least she’s courteous to the truck driver and not immature like the person smearing grease on the can handle… grow up and be respectful,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m not sure what the problem is. Here, we just throw them out wherever we want as long as they don’t block a car,” said another.

Others applauded Payton for devising the revenge plot, with one saying, “You know she went back in the house cursing y’all out!”

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

“OMG put some of that crazy color temp color underneath because it stains hands for days and it’s easier to clean off afterwards,” one person suggested.

Linda had toned things down since finding out she was featured heavily on the social media site, Payton admitted in another video on her TikTok page.

Neighbors became enraged after learning that an extension had been built on their property.

The fence being built in the middle of their shared driveway is causing a squabble between these neighbors.

Experts also reveal the garden addition that will increase the value of your home by thousands of dollars.