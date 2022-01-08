My trick will instantly lift your eyes if you apply your blush incorrectly.

EYES are the soul’s window.

So, if you want your makeup to look good, you’ll need to concentrate on this crucial aspect.

One woman on the internet claimed to have figured out how to make your eyes pop without using any eyeshadow, mascara, or liner.

Rather, she advised that you alter your blush application technique.

The video was uploaded to TikTok by @ChristenDominique and has over 260k views.

She started by demonstrating some of the most common mistakes people make when using the pink product.

Avoid drawing a circle on your cheek’s apple.

Don’t draw a line from the apple of your cheek to your cheekbone.

She claims that framing the outside corners of the eyes is the key.

Christen started above the brow, peaked at the temple, and continued the line below the eye, forming a sideways triangle.

The makeup artist dabbed the blush with a beauty blender to avoid harsh lines.

The result was an immediate brow and eye lift.

The audience was wowed by a little-known skill:

“Wow, what a difference,” said one.

Another said, “Oooo I’m going to try this today!!”

If you’re looking for a nose job rather than an eye lift, TikTok’s makeup artists can help.

All you need is white eyeliner, according to influencer Ellie Zeiler, to change the shape of your nose.

She began by drawing a white line across her nose bridge.

She then drew a small dot on the tip.

She finished the look by lining the corners of her eyes and under her brows with white eyeliner.

She revealed a glimmering face and slender nose after blending it all in with her finger.

