My twins were born two years apart, and I was in my mid-fifties when I became pregnant, but age is just a number.

Lan Ma, a mother from Pennsylvania, gave birth to Tara on November 19.

On the same day as her two-year-old brother Toby, the tot was conceived with the help of an egg and sperm donor via IVF.

Despite the fact that the project manager has two other children, Thomas, 19, and Tyler, 17, he felt it was important to give Toby a biological sibling.

“I am in excellent shape and extremely healthy, so the pregnancy was ideal,” Lan explained.

“Despite my advanced age, I had no complications.”

“Age is just a number to me,” says the author.

“I am fortunate in that both frozen embryo transfers went well the first time because I take care of my body.”

“I thought I got lucky with Toby because he’s a happy boy who never cries, and Tara is the same way.”

“They’re nearly identical in appearance, with the same hair color and noses.”

Lan chose to become a single mother in 2018 because her older children were growing up and she still had plenty of ‘love to give.’

She initially spent £18,000 [(dollar)25,000] on the donor’s sperm, eggs, and medication, then £2,640 [(dollar)3,500] on the frozen embryo and transfer.

In June 2018, Tara’s embryo was one of nine that were created.

“Thomas and Tyler pleaded with me to have another child so Toby could grow up with a sibling and best friend,” Lan explained.

“In February 2021, the frozen embryo was defrosted, and I became pregnant through embryo transfer.”

“With Toby, I had gestastinal diabetes, so I started taking insulin at 14 weeks with Tara.”

“But, aside from that, the pregnancy was completely under control.”

Lan claims that the two pregnancies she had in her 30s were’smoother’ than the ones she had in her 50s.

“I had terrible morning sickness with Thomas and Tyler,” she adds.

“However, I was fine and relaxed the entire time this time.”

“I believe that is why both babies are so relaxed and content.

“I don’t mind being in my 70s when they’re in their 20s.

“I have no reason to believe I will become frail and weak because I am in better health now than I was in my 30s.”

“I eat well, exercise regularly, and meditate on a daily basis, which has helped me to maintain a peaceful and calm demeanor.”

“Having Toby and Tara felt right for me because I am fit and healthy with a lot of love to give.

“They’ll always have Thomas and Tyler, who are ecstatic to be the proud…

