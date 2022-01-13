My two daughters share a room, so we devised a low-cost solution to provide them with privacy.

A MUM has revealed how she transformed her daughters’ shared bedroom into a private space for them both.

Steph Kyle, a TikTok user, described how the little girls used to sleep in single beds next to each other, but she wanted them to have their own space.

She posted a video with the caption “Separated the girls bedroom” to her @richardstephanie365 account.

She then demonstrated how her partner had constructed a low-cost wall to divide the two beds, effectively creating their own mini-room.

“My husband did it; he’s not a joiner by any means,” she explained. “He built a frame for the wall and then plasterboarded it; the wall cost about £100.”

“We put a curtain up instead of a door.”

Steph also added pink paneling and plush grey headboards to the rooms, which she purchased on eBay.

Mini dressing tables were also purchased for the little girls, which the mother found on Ikea and Amazon.

Her video has over 30,000 likes after many people praised it.

“As someone who has shared a room with their twin sister for most of my life, this is so important for them,” one person exclaimed.

“Love this, my girls share too, will deffos be on the list once they’re a bit older,” said another.

“Brilliant job well done mama,” said a third.

