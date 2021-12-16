My two-ingredient natural remedy cures my baby’s cough in seconds, and I’m a mom.

I’m a mother, and my two-ingredient natural remedy instantly cures my baby’s cough.

A MOTHER has revealed her go-to cough remedy for her infant.

Her fix is completely natural, and she claims it has never let her down.

On TikTok, the mother, Niki Diwa, shared her strategy for treating her sick baby’s cough.

She started by slicing an orange into a thick slice.

Niki wrote over the video of herself performing the step, “Prick it with a fork a few times and add white salt.”

She then squeezed the juice from the orange after heating it in the microwave for a few seconds.

She finished by spoon-feeding the juice to her baby.

Following these steps, Niki concluded her video by telling viewers that a coughing child will “feel better soon” – and TikTokers agreed.

One user commented under the video, “Yes, very effective.”

“I tried it on my five-month-old baby, and she is finally fine.”

“I just tried this on my 18-month-old, who coughs a lot at night, and she coughed once and went back to sleep!” exclaimed one pleased mother.

“I can confirm that this remedy works!” exclaimed a third user.

“My daughter had RSV and coughed a lot every night for a week.”

“Last night, I tried it, and she didn’t like it!”

Several other parents expressed their willingness to try the trick on their sick children.

Many people also wanted to know if they could try the trick on themselves.

If you ever need a cough remedy, the experts at Chemist Direct have a few suggestions.

