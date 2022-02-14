My two-year-old daughter drinks ten bottles of milk every day and only eats snacks – she’ll stop when she’s full.

My two-year-old daughter drinks ten bottles of milk per day and eats only snacks – she’ll stop when she’s ready.

A MOTHER whose daughter still drinks 10 bottles of milk per day has defended her daughter, insisting that she will give up the dairy drink when she is ready.

“How many bottles of milk my two year old drinks in a day,” Ellie Malone wrote over a video of her daughter’s daily milk consumption on TikTok.

The little girl began her day with a bottle on the sofa, followed by five more bottles in the same spot.

Number seven was in another room, with an empty milk bottle on the floor next to her, while number eight was given to her when she was back on the sofa, apparently after a bath.

The little girl was seen in her cot, ready to fall asleep for her ninth bottle of milk of the day.

While Ellie had hoped that the ninth bottle would be the last, she ended up giving her daughter the iPad to watch in her cot when she wouldn’t sleep.

People in the video’s comments section questioned whether the little girl’s consumption of that much milk in one day was healthy.

“My son is one and a half years old and only has two or three bottles.”

“Am I not providing him with enough?” one person wondered.

“You are yes, don’t worry,” Ellie replied. “At her two-year check, they recommended she drink 360ml, including milk on cereal.”

“It’s 260 for a bottle.”

That means Ellie’s daughter drinks 2.6 litres of milk every day.

“Does she eat food ok for you?” another person inquired. “I’m only asking because my 3-year-old is the same with milk but doesn’t seem to eat very much food.”

“She doesn’t eat much either, she just snacks,” Ellie explained. “The milk is very much a comfort thing, but I do think she asks for it in place of food.”

Someone else commented, “You must go through a lot of milk,” and Ellie replied, “I go through 4 pints in about 3 days.”

In other parenting news, this mother thought she’d chosen the ideal name for her daughter until it was pointed out to her that it sounded like a dried fruit.

Her husband describes her as fat and disgusting while she is pregnant.

And while this mother allows her children to swear, one phrase is never permitted in her home.