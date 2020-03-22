My Ugly Clementine: More vitamin C.

The debut released last Friday is called “vitamin C “. The title can be understood as a symbol for the music and themes on the sound carrier. “Everyone needs vitamin C – everyone needs self-love, charity, strength and empathy ”, so Lindinger.

COURIER: What do you actually say about the term “supergroup”?

Sophie Lindinger: I understand where it comes from, because every member of this band is well known from other projects, but I don’t find it very meaningful in itself. However, if that means that people think we are “super”, I don’t mind. 🙂

And what would you say if someone wrote “power women”?

Since not every person from our formation identifies as a woman, I do not find this term to be appropriate, moreover it says nothing about our musical existence, but that we are awarded “power” as a compliment.