My walk down the aisle was the slowest – it took two songs, and guests couldn’t believe it.

My walk down the aisle was the slowest – it took two songs, and guests couldn’t figure out why.

A BRIDE had the’slowest walk down the aisle in history’ when she made her pet TORTOISE the ring bearer at her wedding – with the sluggish reptile even stealing the show on the big day.

Ericka and Jay Johnson met 20 years ago while conducting a wild tortoise survey, so it seemed only fitting that their beloved Sulcata tortoise, Tom Shelleck, be present at their wedding.

Before the couple married last year at Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens in Arizona, the 41-year-old said strawberries were scattered down the aisle for the ‘always hungry’ Tom to follow.

Despite her concerns that he might eat some painted toenails mistaking them for fruit, the mother of one said everything went smoothly and that he even became the ‘center of attention’ on her special day.

Before posing alongside them in their couple portraits, the 20-year-old reptile was photographed creeping down the aisle following a trail of fruit and bearing their rings on a floral basket attached to his shell.

“He could have walked down the aisle at the slowest pace ever,” Ericka said.

“We were timing him during practice to see how long it would take, and we ended up having to play two songs to make sure we had enough time, and we were still running out of songs.”

“Our only concern was that if ladies had painted toenails, he’d mistake them for fruit and get off track, biting some toes, but that didn’t happen.”

“I was pleased with how he performed.

I think he did a fantastic job, and we’re very pleased with how everything turned out.

“A lot of people were talking about it, and we made some funny jokes about it, like “the bride is supposed to be the center of attention, but it’s the ring bearer.”

“I had several people text me the day after the wedding asking if I had any photos of Tom,” she says.

Tom took three minutes to walk down the aisle, according to Ericka, while everyone else took seconds.

Tom’s photo with exotic animal hospital owners Ericka and Tom has received over 1,680 likes, comments, and shares on Facebook.

“Jay and I are both exotic animal veterinarians, and tortoises have always been central to what brought us together,” Ericka said.

“We met while conducting a wild desert tortoise survey and are both huge tortoise fans.”

“When it came time for him to walk down the aisle, I had my twin nephews lay strawberries on the ground for him to follow.”

“He’s a gregarious young man who is always hungry.”

