My wedding gown was so heavy that I couldn’t walk; I had to have it cut with scissors by friends so that I could move.

MANY brides dream of a jaw-dropping wedding gown, but one woman was forced to CUT her train with scissors on the big day because it was so heavy.

The heart-stopping moment her bridesmaid had to hack over a metre off the end was documented by TikTok user @bmrexha.

“When the dress is too heavy, you can’t walk,” the bride says in a video with over 3.8 million views.

As they stood in the wedding aisle, she could be seen looking worried as her friend chopped the dress.

The bride explained that she had tried on the dress before the big day, but it wasn’t finished and wasn’t as heavy as she had expected.

“The dress literally arrived 2 days before the wedding from overseas, what else was I supposed to do?” she continued.

The bride explained that she had saved the chopped-off fabric so she could do something special with it and that it would not be wasted.

People were shocked when she revealed that the dress had cost in the five figures, implying that she had likely cut off a significant portion of the dress.

“Imagine being this wealthy,” one participant exclaimed.

“Ma’am, you just shaved $5,000 off the dress,” someone else added.

“WHAT ARE YOU DOING???” enquired a third.

