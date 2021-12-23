My wedding was a disaster because the groomsmen completely botched this crucial moment, almost ruining the ceremony.

My wedding was a disaster because the groomsmen completely botched this crucial moment, almost causing the ceremony to be ruined.

A BRIDE and groom were married – but not in the way they had hoped due to a huge blunder by the groom’s party.

In a video of the incident that he posted online, the groom showed exactly what went down – or, in his case, sunk.

The soon-to-be newlyweds chose a picturesque waterside location for their wedding, but the groom and his friends got a little closer to the water than they intended.

The men can be seen in a pontoon boat heading to their pre-wedding festivities in a video posted to the groom’s TikTok account.

Their journey, however, was slowed when their boat nosedived and began sinking while they were still on board.

There appeared to be too many people gathered near the front of the boat, which caused it to collapse under the weight.

Despite the fact that the video makes it appear as if the wedding was a total disaster, the day went on.

The groom said he made it to the ceremony despite being “soaked” in a comment left under another video about the incident.

When a viewer inquired as to what caused the boat to sink, the groom responded with three laughing emojis, “Don’t have 10 drunk men with Fireball on a pontoon boat.”

The groom appears to be able to laugh about the major mishap in the rearview mirror.

While there aren’t many stories about groomsmen sinking boats on their wedding day, this isn’t the first.

One bride previously recorded herself in a panic after receiving her bridal makeup, which she and her bridesmaid thought was hideous.

“This isn’t even fit for a coffin for a dead person!”

“They’d stand up and say, ‘Get the f*** off of me!'” exclaimed the bride as she made her way to get her makeup done.

Another woman revealed that her mother-in-law wore her own wedding gown to her big day, but that she received the ultimate retaliation.

