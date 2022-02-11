My wedding was ruined when the venue refused to turn up the music, making it impossible for guests to hear anything – we’re suing for (dollar)5 million.

My wedding was ruined when the venue refused to turn up the music, resulting in people being unable to hear anything – we’re suing for (dollar)5 million.

Have you ever heard of a wedding that wasn’t accompanied by music? Well, there’s a first time for everything.

The wedding of a couple was ruined when the Brooklyn hotel where the ceremony took place allegedly refused to play loud music.

The bride’s parents, Marjorie and Russell Newman, are suing the venue and the wedding planner for (dollar)5 million, according to the Daily Mail.

They claimed the Brooklyn Pier 1 hotel never informed them of the new noise level rule, despite having spent a significant amount of money on the event.

“They never brought us in to say, ‘This is what it will sound like or not sound like,'” the bride’s father claimed.

“They never offered us the chance to change the location.”

The hotel allegedly implemented the new rule just three weeks before the ceremony in order to be considerate of the tenants in the building’s residential condos.

They weren’t told they had to keep the music at a low volume until after the reception had already started.

The DJ had to keep the music so quiet that the couple’s first dance was ruined.

The new bride was said to be “hysterically crying” as a result of the incident.

The guests could barely hear the music, ruining it for the newlyweds.

In addition to the new noise regulation, the couple and their 200 guests were allegedly relegated to a room that could only accommodate 60 people.

“There was nowhere to sit,” Marjorie claimed.

“It was absolutely devastating.”

This was supposed to be [my daughter’s]big night, but it was taken away from her.”

The Brooklyn Pier 1 hotel declined to comment on the allegations when The Sun contacted them.

