My wife is a scrooge who brings her own food to restaurants, which embarrasses our kids.

A MAN has revealed that his wife is a scrooge who brings her own food to restaurants and requests that it be heated up.

The 42-year-old man expressed concern about his wife’s money-saving habits, claiming that he is concerned that her actions will embarrass his children.

In a Reddit post, he detailed the situation, highlighting how his 12-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter are affected.

“I just want to say we have money and don’t need to save money,” he wrote.

“My 42-year-old wife has developed a desire to save money, which is causing the children to become irritated.

“She’ll buy meals to microwave at the restaurant.”

We’ve gotten looks before, but they’ve always been declined.

She will be asked to leave if she makes a fuss about it.

“I told her she needed to stop, and that if we went out, she could order whatever she wanted.”

I’m usually the one who pays for groceries, bills, and restaurant meals.”

When they went out to eat for their son’s twelfth birthday, he said, things really came to a head.

“My son was turning 12 and he wanted to celebrate by going out to his favorite steakhouse,” he wrote.

My wife was asked not to bring any of her meals to the restaurant.

“We walked into the restaurant and took a seat at a table.

My wife stands up to use the restroom, and we place our drink orders.

We tell the waiter what we want to eat when the drinks come, and my wife orders a small salad.

“Ma’am, we can’t warm this up for you,” the waiter says as he returns with a meal.

I notice that both my son and daughter are embarrassed, so I apologize to the waiter.

“The rest of the dinner was spent with my wife remaining silent and refusing to eat the salad she ordered.”

The man felt compelled to speak up about his wife’s actions.

“I told her she was wrong for bringing a meal when I asked her not to,” he explained.

She began to argue that eating out is a waste of money.

“Then I said, ‘Well, you embarrassed everyone, including our kids,'” she continued.

She asked me to vacate the room, so I’m now residing in the guest room.”

The man’s wife was acting oddly, according to the commenters.

“I would suggest that you look into your finances in detail ASAP,” one suggested.

