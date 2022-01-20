My wife is a stay-at-home mom who complains that I don’t appreciate her; however, I don’t expect thanks for making all the money.

My wife is a stay-at-home mom who claims I don’t appreciate her; however, I don’t expect gratitude for earning all the money.

A MAN has taken to Reddit to vent his frustrations after his “unappreciative” wife expressed her dissatisfaction with his treatment of her.

He said in a post on a website where he could remain anonymous that he believes his wife should stop expecting gifts and appreciation because they both agreed before they had children that she would stay at home while he worked.

“Because we don’t have any family nearby, we both agreed when we got married that my wife would be a stay-at-home mom,” he wrote.

“I make a decent living, so we’re not in any financial trouble.”

I don’t put any restrictions on my wife’s spending, so she can buy whatever she wants.

“A typical day for me is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. because I work from home.”

When I get home from work, I spend time with my twins while my wife prepares dinner.

“She has recently come to me and expressed her feelings of being burned out, underappreciated, and taken for granted.

“I’ll admit that I didn’t do this because, to be honest, I’m not in the habit of doing so.

“We had a huge fight recently because my wife was fed up with being ‘treated like a servant.'”

“She basically said that her working hours are 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, and that she thinks I take her for granted,” he continued.

“I told her that I understand how difficult her job is, but we both do our jobs well.”

“I never ask her to thank me for making money; I find it repulsive.”

“I go to work because I have to support my family, whereas she expects gifts and treats for doing her job.”

“I basically told her this, and now I’m wondering if I’m the jerk – looking after the kids and the house is exhausting, and she works hard and takes care of everything.”

“Do I have to thank her on my knees and buy her things just for doing her job?”

Unfortunately for him, the majority of the comments on the post were supportive of his wife, with some even suggesting that he give her a day off.

“Forget the chocolate, how about a f**king day off?? Men never seem to understand that being a stay-at-home mom means being on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” one person wrote.

“If one of the kids is sick or has a nightmare in the middle of the night, it’s likely that she will be the one to deal with it.”

