My wife planted cameras in her ex’s house to monitor how his new girlfriend treats their child, and she accuses me of being overly sensitive.

My wife planted cameras in her ex-husband’s home to monitor how his new girlfriend treats their child, and she claims I’m the one who’s upset.

A MAN said he was shocked to learn that his wife Claire was spying on her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend with hidden cameras.

The husband, 34, stated that his wife’s ex-husband Adam, who is also the father of her child, began dating a new woman eight months ago, which shocked his wife.

While her ex was away, she broke into his house and installed hidden cameras to watch how the new woman interacted with their six-year-old daughter.

“Adam started seeing his now girlfriend about eight months ago,” the man said on Reddit.

“It did not sit well with Claire.”

She was enraged that Adam had already introduced my stepdaughter to his girlfriend.

“Claire insisted on meetings with Adam’s girlfriend to see what kind of stepmother she would be for my stepdaughter; I didn’t pay attention because of the drama and the fact that my mother-in-law was always involved.”

But it appears that his wife went beyond simply wanting to meet the woman to vet her and decided to spy on them.

“However, I recently discovered that Claire installed several cameras in Adam’s house while he and his girlfriend were on vacation,” he explained.

“Claire had the key to Adam’s house because it houses the majority of my stepdaughter’s belongings.

“Remember, I found out by looking at Claire’s conversation with my mother-in-law, so she was also in on it.”

“It irritated me because that is a complete invasion of privacy, but when I confronted Claire about it, she explained that she did it because Adam’s girlfriend was moving in soon and she wanted to see how she treated my stepdaughter.”

“I told her she was making a mistake, but she said it was only temporary until Adam’s girlfriend was cleared.”

“I wasn’t convinced, so I suggested she take down the cameras because of the potential legal ramifications if Adam finds out.”

“However, she became enraged with me and told me to stay out of it because I clearly don’t care about my stepdaughter’s well-being and happiness, despite the fact that she had no evidence or even reason to suspect Adam’s girlfriend of mistreating my stepdaughter.”

“Claire stated that she only wants to ‘double check,’ and Adam does not require this information.

“However, I disagreed and stated that if she does not remove the cameras that caused her to lose it on me and get my mother-in-law to shut me down and get me to stay in my lane, which I couldn’t do.”

“If I tell Adam, Claire says, we’ll have a problem, and…

