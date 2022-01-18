My wife threatened to take away my door after I caught my daughter, 19, having sex with her boyfriend.

A DAD opposed his wife’s harsh punishment of their 19-year-old daughter for having sex in their living room.

The 47-year-old father had spotted the young couple and informed his 44-year-old wife.

A father asked fellow Reddit users if they thought he’d be a bad person if he stopped his wife from severely punishing their daughter.

“I caught our daughter having sex with her boyfriend a few days ago, and she begged me not to tell our wife,” he said.

While both parents were out, the daughter and boyfriend had become intimate in the living room.

When the father returned from errands, he walked in on them.

“We pay for our daughter’s college because I worked 70 hours a week for many years to be able to afford for her to go to college,” he continued.

“Anyway, I told my wife, who was furious.

She yelled at our daughter for nearly an hour, confiscated her phone, and barred her boyfriend from the house.

“I told her she was being a little harsh, but she believes the punishments aren’t severe enough.”

“She threatened to take the door off our daughter’s room if she does anything else she doesn’t like.”

The father approached his wife and told her she was “overreacting,” prompting her to yell back at him.

“When my wife went to the grocery store, I gave our daughter her phone back, and she found out and is angry about it, too,” he explained.

“She informed my in-laws, and now they’re calling me and accusing me of encouraging underage pregnancy and premarital sex.”

He also stated that he had spoken with his daughter and apologized for informing her mother, as well as offering to assist her in finding an apartment if she desired to do so.

He also claimed that despite the fact that he and his wife married young and waited until after their wedding to sleep together, he didn’t agree with how his wife reacted.

Many people responded to his post by defending the father and daughter in this situation.

“I find the wife’s reaction unhinged and abusive,” one person wrote.

“And parents’ obsession with policing their children’s sex lives – oh no!”

“It’s up to them once they’re legal; it’s not dirty, disrespectful, or wrong; it’s a normal human act, and it’s bloody private!”

