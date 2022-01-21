My wife’s best friend said after a fight that she’s GLAD she’s infertile and can’t have kids; I’ll never forgive her.

My wife’s best friend told me after a fight that she’s GLAD she’s infertile and can’t have children; I’ll never forgive her.

A MAN has taken to Reddit to share how he stood up for his wife after her best friend said in their group chat that she was glad she couldn’t get pregnant.

He said his wife was in tears when her best friend started criticizing everything going on in her life in a post on a website where he could remain anonymous.

He wrote, “My wife’s best friend lives about 19 hours away and came to stay with us for a month because they haven’t seen each other since 2019.”

“When she arrived, my wife wasn’t home, so it was just her and me. I directed her to the guest room, but she instead put her belongings in our room.”

“When I inquired, she replied, ‘I assumed we’d be sleeping in the room and you’d be sleeping in the guest room.’

“I told her I wasn’t leaving my room and she should go to the guest room,” she explained.

She admitted to me that she couldn’t sleep by herself and that my wife was well aware of this.

“I went back to my office after telling her to move her belongings to the guest room.

My wife called me crying about 10 minutes later.

“In their group chats, her best friend had chastised me via text.”

“She started talking about how much of an a**hole I was, how she was so sh**ty for marrying me, and even how it was a good thing she was infertile,” he continued.

“When I went to find her, she was still in our room, on our bed, playing with her phone.”

“I grabbed her belongings and carried them to the front door, where I told her to exit.”

“She begged me to let her stay the night because she had just driven 15 hours, but I told her the things she said to my wife weren’t okay, and I wouldn’t let her stay in my house.”

“She had no choice but to stay at the only available hotel.”

Her car had been broken into and it was about two hours away.”

Almost all of the comments on his story agreed that he did the right thing by standing up for his wife, with some suggesting that the friend most likely lied about her car being broken into.

“I’m guessing the’friend’ made it up and made it sound a lot worse,” one commenter speculated.

“All she did was walk through the front door and he turned into a raving monster? I’m sure her friends were told something completely different.”

“Holy cow!” exclaimed another. “Talk about biting the hand that feeds you.”

Imagine what would have happened if she had stayed a month!

