My wife’s family discovered me at the bar with another girl and exposed me – but they have no idea about our hidden arrangement.

A HUSBAND WAS CATCHED WITH ANOTHER WOMAN IN A BAR BY HIS WIFE’S FAMILY, and his “affair” was revealed at his sister-in-law’s baby shower.

The anonymous 28-year-old husband claimed he was overwhelmed by his wife’s family’s yelling, so he just shouted out their secret to everyone.

“I’ve been married to my wife for four years now.

He said on Reddit, “She comes from a very religious family, and we have kept a lot of aspects of our marriage hidden.”

“We have some contact with them, but we only see them on holidays and special occasions such as weddings and baby showers.”

“Not having our wedding in a church was one of the biggest things they didn’t like.”

Because it was such a big deal, we now keep certain aspects of our marriage hidden, such as the fact that we will be childless.

“One thing the family didn’t know was that she and I have had an open relationship since the beginning of our dating.”

“A few days ago, I met up with another girl at a bar.

It was going swimmingly, and I hadn’t noticed anything unusual.

“Well, today we went to her sister’s baby shower,” says the narrator.

When we arrived, everyone was staring at me with daggers.”

“It was all tense until we got to the slideshow.”

He went on to say, “Her sister was showing pictures of the nursery and other baby stuff.”

“A picture of me with the girl at the bar was shown in the slide show.”

Everyone assumed I was cheating because it wasn’t an innocent photo.

“My entire family started yelling at me and accusing me of being a cheater.”

I looked to my wife for assistance, but she just remained silent.

“I tried everything I could to get them to relax, but it didn’t work.”

So I just yelled out that my wife and I are married in an open relationship.

“This made everyone even more freaked out, so we quickly left.”

“She started yelling at me in the car about how I could tell her family that, and how this would most likely ruin her relationship with her family.”

“I was furious and replied, ‘So what? You’d rather make me look like a cheater than tell the truth?’

“We argued for the rest of the car ride, and now she won’t speak to me.”

After he shared his story, many people agreed that he had been correct all along.

Some people, on the other hand, suggested that she be given an ultimatum.

“I’d be giving her the choice of coming clean with her family, cutting them off, or…,” one person said.

