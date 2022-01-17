Mya Allen and Her Ex-Fiance Kwame Onwuachi: Here Are 5 Things to Know About the ‘Summer House’ Newcomer

Before joining the cast of Summer House season 6, Mya Allen was linked to another reality star.

In August 2016, the 29-year-old baker became engaged to celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi.

Following six months of dating, he proposed to her at her family’s home in Boston.

“We moved quickly,” the author of Notes from a Young Black Chef told The Washington Post at the time. “But when you know, you know.”

“I’m ecstatic.”

I already have a lot on my plate, and this will only add to it, but why wait?”

Kwame was a guest judge on several episodes of Season 13 of Top Chef in 2018.

In 2021, he also served as a judge on Top Chef Amateurs and appeared in an episode of Selena Gomez’s HBO Max series, Selena (plus) Chef.

In 2020, the restaurateur and Mya moved to New York City from Washington, DC.

When asked about the “best thing” he’s streamed during the coronavirus pandemic in a May 2020 Washingtonian profile, Kwame mentioned Mya.

“King of the Tigers.”

I did it twice, once alone and once with my fiancée.

He said at the time, “It was both fascinating and ridiculous.”

“Whenever she takes the butter out to temper, I know it’s going to be a great day,” Kwame wrote in the piece, referring to Mya as a “serial baker.”

The couple appeared to call it quits in late December 2020 to early January 2021, six months before she left to film Summer House in July of that year.

“Mya is a restaurant consultant who also owns a cookie shop and enjoys keeping things sweet.

Mya joins her friend Paige [DeSorbo] for a summer she’ll never forget after breaking up with her long-term fiancé during quarantine,” Bravo revealed in a press release for season 6.

“She’s taking her time finding her next man and wants to have a good time and let loose… And where better to do that than in the Hamptons?”

Paige, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Winter House’s Andrea Denver, and fellow Bravo newcomer Alex Wach star in Season 6 of Summer House, which premieres on Bravo.

