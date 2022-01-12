Myles, who is Shaquille O’Neal’s son?

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL is widely considered to be one of the best basketball players and centers of all time.

He is well-known outside of basketball for being a family man, having fathered six children.

Myles B O’Neal, 24, was born on May 8, 1997, and is best known as the son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

He is a TV personality, DJ, and entertainer who is well-known outside of his family.

Shaunie’s Home Court, Basketball Wives, The Hills: New Beginnings, and Shaq Life are just a few of the shows he has appeared in over the years.

Myles joined E!’s new reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules in January 2022, which follows eight celebrity offspring as they “come together to live and work as ranch hands for four weeks in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, hoping to prove to themselves, their parents, and the world that they are more than their last names.”

Myles is frequently seen on Instagram, where he has 240,000 followers, posting about his life.

Taahirah, 25, Shareef, 22, Amirah, 20, Shaqir, 18, and Me’arah, 15, are Shaq’s other children from his marriage to Shaunie O’Neal, 47.

Shareef, Myles’ younger brother, famously followed in his father’s footsteps and is now a star player for the LSU Tigers, who have a fan base of over 2.6 million.

Shaqir and Amirah, who left LSU to attend and play for Texas Southern University, both play collegiately for the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Texas Southern Tigers.

Me’arah is carrying on the family tradition of playing collegially after graduation in 2024.

Taahirah is said to be a social media marketing and community outreach expert today.

Ranch Rules is a new reality television show that takes celebrity kids away from Hollywood and places them on a ranch.

According to reports, the kids will take on a series of outrageous, messy, and difficult jobs in order to prove to others that they are more than just a celebrity’s child.

The kids will also assist in the restoration and reopening of Saddleback Ranch to the public after a Covid-19-related closure.

Other famous kids include: