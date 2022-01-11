Myrla divorced Gil because of his “dishonesty.”

After Decision Day, another Married at First Sight couple divorced, leaving many fans perplexed.

Despite their many differences in terms of lifestyle and personality, viewers and experts thought Myrla and Gil could complement one another.

Myrla eventually changed her mind and called the situation to a halt.

According to Myrla, a major factor was Gil’s financial dishonesty.

During the Season 13 reunion special, Gil shocked both the host and the audience when he announced that the two were no longer together.

He claimed he sold his belongings and moved into a shared apartment with Myrla in preparation for their marriage.

After two weeks, he claims she came home and told him she didn’t love him and wanted a divorce.

Myrla spilled the beans in an exclusive interview with RealitTV with Bee in her first interview since the reunion.

Gil was caught off guard, she claims, but this is simply not true.

“I was honest and straightforward.”

“Unfortunately, viewers don’t get to see all of our off-camera conversations,” she explained.

Finally, she asserts that their goals and places in life were not the same.

“What you didn’t see was the rest of the conversation with experts and Gil,’ she explained, ‘Ultimately, my emotions showed me that our life aspirations and values, combined with a lack of financial stability, were not aligned.’

“I expressed my concerns, but you shut me down and disrespectfully dismissed my feelings,” she said.

Myrla and Gil’s main point of contention, aside from intimacy, was money.

Both Myrla and Gil had a successful business career.

Gil is a firefighter and Myrla is a leadership coach.

Myrla, on the other hand, enjoys the “finer things in life,” such as designer clothing and extravagant vacations.

Gil was not one of them.

“I couldn’t compromise on God-fearing or financial security,” Myrla explained.

“I was looking for someone who was good with money and was in a similar financial situation to me (healthy savings, investments, retirement, and spending within their means).”

“Ideally, I’d like to date someone who was in a similar financial position to me.”

