Nadia Sawalha of Loose Women reveals that her Christmas tree is still up, and that her home is a’state’.

As they filmed the new clip, the Loose Women star and her husband Mark Adderley posed in front of their tree and got into a lighthearted argument about the mess in the background.

“Look at the state of this place, we look like nutcases,” said Nadia, 57.

“We’re going to the skip,” Mark replied.

Nadia, on the other hand, joked, “We’ll never get to the dump! Are you kidding me?”

“I swear to God, we’ll still be telling this bunch we’re going to the f****** dump in six months.”

We don’t do s*** like that, Mark.

It’s just something we’re discussing!”

Nadia was shamed on the ITV show last year after fellow panelist Stacey Solomon pointed out all the strange items in her plate cabinet.

A series of strange other items were stacked haphazardly alongside the usual dishes and bowls.

A cough medicine bottle, a padded envelope, and a plug protruding from one of the bowls were among them.

Stacey, 31, walked away from the panel giggling as she took out a baton and began pointing out various items among the chaos.

“You’ve got your Calpol in there for when you have a headache,” the tidying expert, who has even written a book on the subject, said to Nadia.

“My kids haven’t used Calpol in 15 years,” the former EastEnders star joked.

When co-star Jane Moore, 59, asked, “What’s that white thing at the bottom that looks like an envelope?” she replied, laughing, “It’s an envelope.”

“This cupboard was a lot fuller than that,” Nadia protested, “but because I have a ditch by the bus stop outside my house, a big lorry came by and shook the house, and they all fell out.”