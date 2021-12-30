Nadifa Mohamed’s The Fortune Men and Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads are two of the top ten books to read in 2021.

The year has been full of daring, captivating literature, from Gwendoline Riley’s masterful My Phantoms to Rebecca Watson’s immersive Little Scratch.

Little Scratch, Rebecca Watson’s debut novel, enthralled readers at the start of the year with its hypnotic stream of consciousness.

Having and Being Had, a poetic nonfiction meditation on capitalism by Eula Biss, made me pause in deepest lockdown and consider how I want to live.

The stylish essays in Rachel Kushner’s The Hard Crowd and Gwendoline Riley’s perfectly devastating novel My Phantoms were all the rage this spring.

The Secret to Superhuman Strength, Alison Bechdel’s exuberant and searching graphic memoir of her life in exercise, was ideal for reading outside in the summer, while Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads was the most hyped fiction of autumn.

I didn’t have high expectations for it because I sensed his powers waning in his previous novel and his increasingly bad non-fiction.

My assumptions were incorrect.

Franzen’s masterpiece, Crossroads, is my book of 2021, in which he stops trying to write a Great American Novel and instead writes one.

In the tradition of John Updike’s Rabbit Angstrom series and Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections, Joshua Ferris’ fourth novel begins with a straightforward story about an American everyman and his family.

Charlie Barnes, 68, is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2008.

Ferris, on the other hand, begins to make authorial interventions, which alter the tone.

As the story progresses, it allows Ferris to reflect on the role of storytelling in families, the myths we create, and the possibility that there is no such thing as telling it straight.

For the premiere of his latest film, a passionate director travels to an Italian film festival.

He meets a beautiful young woman.

They share a cigarette and talk about coffee and gentrification for hours before she takes him to see a mural painted on an empty apartment building.

Diary of a Film is not a straightforward paean to art, even if it is filmic in spirit.

The book repeatedly returns to art’s inability to depict real life, which, as the narrator recognizes, “would continue to burn long after the life of the film.”

Govinden is in charge of the situation.

