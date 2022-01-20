Nadiya Bychkova of Strictly Come Dancing reveals her glam hair transformation following her breakup with her fiancé.

After her breakup from her fiancé, Nadiya Bychkova of Strictly Come Dancing reveals her glam hair transformation.

Following her breakup from her footballer fiancé, Nadiya Bychkova revealed her glamorous hair transformation.

The 32-year-old, who is rumored to have broken up with Matija Karabot, debuted her new wavy hairstyle ahead of the upcoming Strictly tour.

While getting her hair and makeup done, the professional dancer shared an Instagram Story from behind-the-scenes.

As she prepared for the first dress run, the TV star showed off her crimped blonde locks to her fans.

After that, Nadiya shared a photo with some of the other contestants and professional dancers, including actress Masie Smith, EastEnders star Rose Ellis-Ayling, and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly.

In a glitzy silver dress with hoop earrings and blush pink lipstick, the Ukrainian-Slovenian ballroom dancer looked sensational.

With pro dancer Lubna Mushtuk, she later wore a sleek straight wig with a fringe.

After struggling with a long-distance relationship, Nadiya’s post comes after The Sun reported that the Strictly dancer had split from the footballer and father of her five-year-old daughter Mila.

Matija, 33, is still in Slovenia, where he plays for ND Primorje, while Nadiya is in the United Kingdom for Strictly Come Dancing, where she is preparing for the tour with Dan Walker.

He no longer follows Nadiya on Instagram, indicating that the relationship is officially over, while Nadiya had not posted about him in almost seven months.

Nadiya has also taken off her diamond engagement ring, which she wore for two years when she was married to Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev.

After secretly splitting from her fiance, Nadiya was consoled by fellow pro Kai Widdrington, according to The Sun.

She also told Dan about the breakup while they were preparing for the show.

Since then, Nadiya and Kai, 26, have formed a “very strong” friendship.

“Nadiya and Kai have incredible chemistry and a very strong friendship,” a source said last night.

“They ­connected from the first week on, and they’re always laughing and messing around.”

“Nadiya and Matija split up months ago, and it’s clear that Nadiya told Dan about it.”

During the last series of Strictly, the professional, who made her debut in 2017, formed a close friendship with 6ft 6in Dan.

The pair were also big fans of Strictly Come Dancing, and they made it to the quarter finals of the BBC1 show.