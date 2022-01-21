Naomi Campbell Honors Late Friend Virgil Abloh by Closing Louis Vuitton Menswear Show

Paying homage.

During Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, January 20, Naomi Campbell honored her late friend Virgil Abloh by modeling the late artistic director’s final Louis Vuitton menswear collection.

The show took place at the Carreau du Temple, and “close friends” such as Campbell, Tyler the Creator, and Venus Williams were in attendance to “celebrate his legacy,” according to the fashion house.

But the 51-year-old supermodel didn’t just show up; she got down to business, surprising the crowd by closing out the Fall-Winter 2022 show, despite the fact that it was entirely focused on menswear.

She snuck out of her front-row seat and dashed backstage for a quick change before stepping out in a floor-length tailored men’s coat with a diamond broach.

She accessorized with a hat worn to the side and sneakers.

She wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble to sit in the front row, and it was equally iconic.

In a tan and white shirt shirt dress with matching trousers, the Empire star dazzled.

Oversized sunglasses, layered gold necklaces, and white boots completed her look.

Campbell isn’t walking for Abloh for the first time, but it is the first time since his death.

After a two-year battle with cancer, Abloh died on November 28, 2021.

He was 41 years old at the time.

In the wake of the designer’s death, Campbell, who had been a long-time friend of the designer, shared several tributes to him.

“Today is not the end, but the beginning of your beautiful and young legacy,” one of them read.

“You always said you were an engineer and Architect, and I’m looking forward to seeing what you have planned for the world.”

This is the second Louis Vuitton show since Virgil Abloh’s death.

On November 30, the label held a tribute show at Miami Art Basel, which featured his Spring-Summer 2022 collection, as per his wishes.

The founder and CEO of Off-White was named the first Black artistic director of the French fashion house in 2018.

In response to the news, he told The New York Times, “I feel elated.”

“At a brand that represents the future of design and luxury, this opportunity to think through what the next chapter of design and luxury will mean.”

