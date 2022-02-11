Naomi Campbell ‘Likes’ a Post Accusing Kim Kardashian of Blackfishing in Her ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot: More Details

Choosing a stance.

Naomi Campbell has stated unequivocally that she opposes Kim Kardashian’s Vogue photo shoot.

The model, 51, “liked” an Instagram post accusing the 41-year-old fashion designer of blackfishing.

Following the release of the cover and accompanying spread, fashion blog Diet Prada noted that the founder of Skims recreated fashion and beauty moments made famous by Black celebrities and icons.

“Kim and Vogue said ‘Black History Month,'” the Instagram account captioned a gallery of photos, along with a few hashtags like (hashtag)blackfishing and (hashtag)blackgirlmagic.

The account compared Kardashian’s style to that of Beyoncé, Nina Simone, and Campbell herself in a gallery of photos.

Over 200,000 people liked the post, including one from the Empire star.

Campbell’s subtle shade was noticed by onlookers.

“Not Naomi liking the post,” one user wrote, while “Helpppp Naomi liked it,” another added.

Other users echoed the page’s accusation of blackfishing in the comments section.

“For the second photo, I immediately thought of Nina Simone.”

“The rest are spot on as well,” one user commented, while another added, “Beyoncé was literally the first thing that came to mind.”

On Twitter, the sentiment was similar.

One Twitter user wrote, “Kim Kardashian and Vogue said (hashtag)HappyBlackHistoryMonth here’s some Blackfishing to celebrate.”

“Kim’s Vogue cover would’ve been so beautiful if she wasn’t blackfishing,” another person said.

Kardashian has been contacted by Us Weekly for comment.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has been accused of illegally catching fish.

In fact, in a December 2021 interview with i-D, the actress addressed the claims that she has appropriated Black hairstyles.

She stated, “I would never do anything to appropriate any culture.”

“However, I have received negative feedback in the past for wearing my hair in braids, and I understand that.”

She went on to say that she wears the styles because her 8-year-old daughter North, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, wants “matching hair” a lot of the time.

“I’ve had these conversations with her where I’ve said things like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would look better on you than on me,’ but.

